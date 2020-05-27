Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

The shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $6 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Macy’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Atlantic Equities was of a view that M is Neutral in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Goldman thinks that M is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.93.

The shares of the company added by 18.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.485 while ending the day at $6.17. During the trading session, a total of 64.51 million shares were traded which represents a -96.49% decline from the average session volume which is 32.83 million shares. M had ended its last session trading at $5.21. Macy’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 M 52-week low price stands at $4.38 while its 52-week high price is $23.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Macy’s Inc. generated 685.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.25%. Macy’s Inc. has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.50. The Benchmark Company also rated GLUU as Reiterated on May 08, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that GLUU could down by -8.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.56% to reach $8.32/share. It started the day trading at $9.60 and traded between $8.95 and $9.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLUU’s 50-day SMA is 7.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.21. The stock has a high of $10.72 for the year while the low is $3.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.53%, as 11.13M M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.69% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GLUU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -947,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,617,222 shares of GLUU, with a total valuation of $121,814,332. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GLUU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,680,062 worth of shares.

Similarly, Coatue Management LLC increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by 1,196.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,370,311 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,033,282 shares of Glu Mobile Inc. which are valued at $34,088,426. In the same vein, DNB Asset Management AS increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,022,780 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,130,763 shares and is now valued at $32,219,951. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Glu Mobile Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.