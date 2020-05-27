Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

The shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $30 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on August 10, 2016. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Underweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on May 02, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ASPS is Neutral in its latest report on December 11, 2015. Compass Point thinks that ASPS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 85.80.

The shares of the company added by 24.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.47 while ending the day at $15.41. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a -383.77% decline from the average session volume which is 0.14 million shares. ASPS had ended its last session trading at $12.42. ASPS 52-week low price stands at $6.00 while its 52-week high price is $23.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. generated 79.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$19.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.0%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has the potential to record -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Piper Jaffray also rated FSLY as Downgrade on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that FSLY could down by -46.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.31% to reach $26.78/share. It started the day trading at $42.00 and traded between $38.73 and $39.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSLY’s 50-day SMA is 24.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.95. The stock has a high of $45.53 for the year while the low is $10.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.68%, as 2.57M ASPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.00% of Fastly Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 91.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 78.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought more FSLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 126.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchasing 4,965,697 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,901,679 shares of FSLY, with a total valuation of $192,721,350. Iconiq Capital LLC meanwhile bought more FSLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,344,444 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its Fastly Inc. shares by 30.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,550,860 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 594,148 shares of Fastly Inc. which are valued at $55,226,119. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Fastly Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 146,099 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,254,819 shares and is now valued at $48,816,831. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Fastly Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.