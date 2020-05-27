2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $70 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mohawk Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Neutral the MHK stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $73. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 74. Evercore ISI was of a view that MHK is Outperform in its latest report on April 02, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that MHK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 136.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $91.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.51.

The shares of the company added by 12.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $87.3013 while ending the day at $93.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -7.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.0 million shares. MHK had ended its last session trading at $83.31. Mohawk Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MHK 52-week low price stands at $56.62 while its 52-week high price is $156.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.66 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Mohawk Industries Inc. generated 263.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -74.1%. Mohawk Industries Inc. has the potential to record 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Raymond James also rated SMG as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $114 suggesting that SMG could down by -8.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $150.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.66% to reach $124.00/share. It started the day trading at $150.455 and traded between $133.89 and $134.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMG’s 50-day SMA is 117.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 109.57. The stock has a high of $151.03 for the year while the low is $76.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.44%, as 1.16M MHK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.30, while the P/B ratio is 9.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 547.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SMG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -150,388 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,498,852 shares of SMG, with a total valuation of $557,992,614. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SMG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $403,484,846 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares by 6.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,924,901 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 176,787 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company which are valued at $362,775,471. In the same vein, First Eagle Investment Management… increased its The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,591,854 shares and is now valued at $197,437,652. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.