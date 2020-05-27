2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK), India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.51.

The shares of the company added by 53.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.63 while ending the day at $2.13. During the trading session, a total of 208.62 million shares were traded which represents a -553.18% decline from the average session volume which is 31.94 million shares. LK had ended its last session trading at $1.39. Luckin Coffee Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 LK 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $51.38.

The Luckin Coffee Inc. generated 634.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. Luckin Coffee Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that IGC’s 50-day SMA is 0.4871 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7243. The stock has a high of $2.44 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.55%, as 1.91M LK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.69% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 859.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.51% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 454,110 shares of IGC, with a total valuation of $245,219.

Similarly, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc… decreased its India Globalization Capital Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 215,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of India Globalization Capital Inc. which are valued at $116,100. Following these latest developments, around 14.78% of India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.