2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

The shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independent Bank Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that IBTX is Outperform in its latest report on January 07, 2019. Raymond James thinks that IBTX is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.54.

The shares of the company added by 15.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $32.98 while ending the day at $36.21. During the trading session, a total of 5.01 million shares were traded which represents a -544.16% decline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. IBTX had ended its last session trading at $31.23. Independent Bank Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.78, with a beta of 1.88. IBTX 52-week low price stands at $20.35 while its 52-week high price is $63.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.79%. Independent Bank Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is now rated as Strong Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated OCUL as Reiterated on May 21, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OCUL could surge by 30.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.26% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $7.5699 and traded between $6.77 and $6.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCUL’s 50-day SMA is 5.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.50. The stock has a high of $8.12 for the year while the low is $2.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.90%, as 6.09M IBTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.57% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 131.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Summer Road LLC bought more OCUL shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Summer Road LLC purchasing 363,636 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,618,424 shares of OCUL, with a total valuation of $32,362,122.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,604,876 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,482 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which are valued at $15,004,086. In the same vein, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,339 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,073,719 shares and is now valued at $11,944,621. Following these latest developments, around 9.89% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.