2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)

The shares of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Designer Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Neutral the DBI stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Wells Fargo was of a view that DBI is Overweight in its latest report on January 02, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that DBI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.20.

The shares of the company added by 13.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.85 while ending the day at $6.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 24.79% incline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. DBI had ended its last session trading at $5.57. Designer Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $475.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 1.84. Designer Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 DBI 52-week low price stands at $2.60 while its 52-week high price is $20.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Designer Brands Inc. generated 86.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 960.0%. Designer Brands Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.60. It started the day trading at $8.80 and traded between $7.95 and $8.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SILV's 50-day SMA is 6.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.18. The stock has a high of $9.18 for the year while the low is $3.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.05%, as 2.18M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.21% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.