2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC), Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

The shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ardmore Shipping Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Hold the ASC stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ABN Amro Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2017. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ASC is Buy in its latest report on December 15, 2015. Stifel thinks that ASC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.82.

The shares of the company added by 17.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.185 while ending the day at $6.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -393.22% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. ASC had ended its last session trading at $5.25. Ardmore Shipping Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ASC 52-week low price stands at $3.73 while its 52-week high price is $9.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ardmore Shipping Corporation generated 64.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) is now rated as Hold. Raymond James also rated MASI as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $183 suggesting that MASI could down by -2.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $246.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.69% to reach $228.75/share. It started the day trading at $250.00 and traded between $234.10 and $235.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MASI’s 50-day SMA is 204.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 169.52. The stock has a high of $258.00 for the year while the low is $128.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.34%, as 1.50M ASC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Masimo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 63.75, while the P/B ratio is 10.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 612.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MASI shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,298,597 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,928,826 shares of MASI, with a total valuation of $1,268,235,170. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MASI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $961,106,400 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Masimo Corporation shares by 2.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,261,678 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -128,876 shares of Masimo Corporation which are valued at $911,615,541. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Masimo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 254,661 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,144,987 shares and is now valued at $458,834,169. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Masimo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.