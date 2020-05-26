Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Equal Weight the TRGP stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $6. Robert W. Baird was of a view that TRGP is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that TRGP is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 392.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.23.

The shares of the company added by 4.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.635 while ending the day at $18.04. During the trading session, a total of 3.25 million shares were traded which represents a 49.91% incline from the average session volume which is 6.49 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $17.31. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $3.66 while its 52-week high price is $43.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 375.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 126.47%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on September 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $6.19 and traded between $5.11 and $5.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SURF’s 50-day SMA is 2.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.22. The stock has a high of $7.66 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 133815.72 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.96%, as 97,739 TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 94.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 162.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ecor1 Capital LLC sold more SURF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ecor1 Capital LLC selling -27,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,274,463 shares of SURF, with a total valuation of $3,186,158. BVF Partners LP meanwhile sold more SURF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,457,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Surface Oncology Inc. shares by 38.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 673,574 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 188,424 shares of Surface Oncology Inc. which are valued at $1,683,935. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Surface Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.