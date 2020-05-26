Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

The shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SunCoke Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on April 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Clarksons Platou was of a view that SXC is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that SXC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.99 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 0.59 million shares were traded which represents a 42.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. SXC had ended its last session trading at $3.20. SunCoke Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SXC 52-week low price stands at $2.33 while its 52-week high price is $9.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SunCoke Energy Inc. generated 235.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. SunCoke Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Compass Point also rated SCHW as Downgrade on May 20, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that SCHW could surge by 16.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.17% to reach $39.54/share. It started the day trading at $33.23 and traded between $32.435 and $32.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCHW’s 50-day SMA is 34.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.95. The stock has a high of $51.65 for the year while the low is $28.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 71.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.25%, as 74.41M SXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.45% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more SCHW shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 4,768,264 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,154,103 shares of SCHW, with a total valuation of $3,815,532,765. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SCHW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,227,066,817 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Charles Schwab Corporation shares by 1.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 56,418,745 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 712,262 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation which are valued at $2,128,115,061. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Charles Schwab Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,989,624 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 46,834,997 shares and is now valued at $1,766,616,087. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.