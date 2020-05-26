Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

The shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $128 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $99. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Northland Capital was of a view that SEDG is Market Perform in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Needham thinks that SEDG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 102.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $123.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $129.87 while ending the day at $130.39. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a 54.97% incline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. SEDG had ended its last session trading at $136.51. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.98, with a beta of 0.66. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SEDG 52-week low price stands at $52.03 while its 52-week high price is $143.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SolarEdge Technologies Inc. generated 324.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.77%. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $4.78 and traded between $4.50 and $4.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KDMN’s 50-day SMA is 4.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.77. The stock has a high of $5.50 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.35%, as 19.28M SEDG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.28% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more KDMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,711,334 shares of KDMN, with a total valuation of $67,558,736. Consonance Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more KDMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,118,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,724,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,012 shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc. which are valued at $41,813,273. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.