Two Stocks To Tuck Away: eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The shares of eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on June 23, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eMagin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the EMAN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 285.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.52 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 2.35 million shares were traded which represents a -15.15% decline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. EMAN had ended its last session trading at $0.57. eMagin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EMAN 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $0.92.

The eMagin Corporation generated 3.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. eMagin Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. RBC Capital Mkts also rated AGNC as Upgrade on April 29, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that AGNC could surge by 5.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.92% to reach $13.95/share. It started the day trading at $13.19 and traded between $12.885 and $13.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGNC’s 50-day SMA is 11.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.77. The stock has a high of $19.65 for the year while the low is $6.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.90%, as 13.83M EMAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AGNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,178,402 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,125,536 shares of AGNC, with a total valuation of $647,399,157. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AGNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $631,622,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by 11.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,077,807 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,664,048 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. which are valued at $311,466,363. In the same vein, Michigan Department of Treasury (… increased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 500,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,232,030 shares and is now valued at $251,281,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of AGNC Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.