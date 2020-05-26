Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

The shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $13 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cushman & Wakefield plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Neutral the CWK stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on August 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that CWK is Overweight in its latest report on August 27, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that CWK is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.45 while ending the day at $9.56. During the trading session, a total of 0.72 million shares were traded which represents a 33.1% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. CWK had ended its last session trading at $10.07. Cushman & Wakefield plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CWK 52-week low price stands at $6.84 while its 52-week high price is $20.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cushman & Wakefield plc generated 379.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 112.0%. Cushman & Wakefield plc has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.75. Credit Suisse also rated WPX as Resumed on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that WPX could surge by 30.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.51% to reach $8.40/share. It started the day trading at $5.89 and traded between $5.605 and $5.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPX’s 50-day SMA is 4.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.22. The stock has a high of $14.43 for the year while the low is $1.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 49.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.59%, as 51.00M CWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.23% of WPX Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,000,178 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,538,778 shares of WPX, with a total valuation of $242,372,709. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,288,723 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its WPX Energy Inc. shares by 240.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,751,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,655,343 shares of WPX Energy Inc. which are valued at $127,205,733. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its WPX Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,997,074 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,133,398 shares and is now valued at $111,157,730. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of WPX Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.