Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

The shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cassava Sciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.02.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.96 while ending the day at $2.13. During the trading session, a total of 2.47 million shares were traded which represents a -18.15% decline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. SAVA had ended its last session trading at $2.04. Cassava Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 22.60 SAVA 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $10.95.

The Cassava Sciences Inc. generated 25.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Cassava Sciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $7.6256 and traded between $6.98 and $7.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOHU’s 50-day SMA is 7.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.85. The stock has a high of $14.94 for the year while the low is $5.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 528289.33 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.77%, as 450,261 SAVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of Sohu.com Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 546.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more SOHU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -63,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,855,836 shares of SOHU, with a total valuation of $32,350,464. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SOHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,378,621 worth of shares.

Similarly, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by 17.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,014,241 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -433,875 shares of Sohu.com Limited which are valued at $16,899,482. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 63,547 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,147,733 shares and is now valued at $9,629,480. Following these latest developments, around 26.00% of Sohu.com Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.