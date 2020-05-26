The Thing That Hid Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Strength

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) previous close was $2.58 while the outstanding shares total 148.86M. The firm has a beta of 3.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.66. HLX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 13.57% on 05/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.48 before closing at $2.93. Intraday shares traded counted 2.34 million, which was 45.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.27M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.76, with weekly volatility at 12.18% and ATR at 0.29. The HLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.99 and a $10.00 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $395.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HLX, the company has in raw cash 211.72 million on their books with 143.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 430600000 million total, with 279552000 million as their total liabilities.

HLX were able to record -29.61 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -50.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -17.22 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. recorded a total of 181.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 202.05 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -21.03 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 148.86M with the revenue now reading -0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HLX attractive?

In related news, PRESIDENT & CEO, KRATZ OWEN E bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.79, for a total value of 375,900. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP and COO, Sparks Scott Andrew now sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,004. Also, Director, LOVOI JOHN sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.98 per share, with a total market value of 134,700. Following this completion of disposal, the PRESIDENT & CEO, KRATZ OWEN E now holds 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,057,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.88.