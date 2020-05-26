Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC), Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViacomCBS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 28, 2020, to Sector Perform the VIAC stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $18. Imperial Capital was of a view that VIAC is Outperform in its latest report on March 18, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that VIAC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.095 while ending the day at $19.59. During the trading session, a total of 10.54 million shares were traded which represents a 33.57% incline from the average session volume which is 15.86 million shares. VIAC had ended its last session trading at $19.84. ViacomCBS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 VIAC 52-week low price stands at $10.10 while its 52-week high price is $53.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ViacomCBS Inc. generated 589.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.65%. ViacomCBS Inc. has the potential to record 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Citigroup also rated AVTR as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that AVTR could surge by 8.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.80% to reach $19.44/share. It started the day trading at $17.95 and traded between $16.60 and $17.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVTR’s 50-day SMA is 14.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.88. The stock has a high of $19.58 for the year while the low is $6.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.71%, as 8.64M VIAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.98% of Avantor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The New Mountain Vantage Advisers LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 110,477,989 shares of AVTR, with a total valuation of $1,857,134,995.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Avantor Inc. shares by 5.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 61,969,628 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,113,680 shares of Avantor Inc. which are valued at $1,041,709,447. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Avantor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,868,582 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 31,340,811 shares and is now valued at $526,839,033. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Avantor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.