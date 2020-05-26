Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.23 while ending the day at $1.29. During the trading session, a total of 6.92 million shares were traded which represents a -160.05% decline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. PHUN had ended its last session trading at $1.33. Phunware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 PHUN 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $5.60.

The Phunware Inc. generated 0.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Phunware Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.23 and traded between $1.14 and $1.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGD’s 50-day SMA is 0.7614 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9165. The stock has a high of $1.56 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.95%, as 10.15M PHUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of New Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kopernik Global Investors LLC sold more NGD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kopernik Global Investors LLC selling -697,072 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,930,043 shares of NGD, with a total valuation of $34,687,475. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile sold more NGD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,949,273 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its New Gold Inc. shares by 59.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,041,005 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -43,079,189 shares of New Gold Inc. which are valued at $23,465,132. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its New Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,247,659 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 27,675,771 shares and is now valued at $22,362,023. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of New Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.