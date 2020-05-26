Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL), e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

The shares of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $26 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Foot Locker Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Market Perform the FL stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on January 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Susquehanna was of a view that FL is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2020. Standpoint Research thinks that FL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.23 while ending the day at $26.83. During the trading session, a total of 12.91 million shares were traded which represents a -276.53% decline from the average session volume which is 3.43 million shares. FL had ended its last session trading at $29.32. Foot Locker Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.15, with a beta of 1.30. Foot Locker Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FL 52-week low price stands at $17.46 while its 52-week high price is $56.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Foot Locker Inc. generated 907.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 198.51%. Foot Locker Inc. has the potential to record 1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Jefferies also rated ELF as Upgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ELF could down by -6.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.84% to reach $15.88/share. It started the day trading at $16.99 and traded between $15.36 and $16.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELF’s 50-day SMA is 11.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.35. The stock has a high of $20.00 for the year while the low is $7.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.25%, as 2.56M FL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.11% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.90, while the P/B ratio is 3.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 989.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold more ELF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Champlain Investment Partners LLC selling -1,615 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,643,000 shares of ELF, with a total valuation of $47,614,010. Lomas Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more ELF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,669,326 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by 7.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,294,716 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 240,233 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. which are valued at $43,061,938. In the same vein, Marathon Partners Equity Manageme… increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 372,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,360,200 shares and is now valued at $30,847,814. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.