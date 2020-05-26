Ride Out The Next Market Storm With China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL), GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $56.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.56 while ending the day at $0.64. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -186.68% decline from the average session volume which is 0.87 million shares. CCCL had ended its last session trading at $0.79. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CCCL 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $1.77.

The China Ceramics Co. Ltd. generated 1.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.56%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Craig Hallum also rated GRWG as Initiated on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GRWG could surge by 6.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.00% to reach $7.10/share. It started the day trading at $6.77 and traded between $5.88 and $6.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRWG’s 50-day SMA is 4.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.53. The stock has a high of $6.78 for the year while the low is $2.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 466894.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.89%, as 425,388 CCCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 446.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 65.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Navy Capital Green Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 971,094 shares of GRWG, with a total valuation of $4,564,142.

Similarly, CWM LLC decreased its GrowGeneration Corp. shares by 14.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 690,954 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -115,303 shares of GrowGeneration Corp. which are valued at $3,247,484. Following these latest developments, around 7.30% of GrowGeneration Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.