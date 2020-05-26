Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

The shares of NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NN Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2019, to Overweight the NNBR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Lake Street was of a view that NNBR is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2016. Stifel thinks that NNBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 198.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.75.

The shares of the company added by 8.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.53 while ending the day at $4.01. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a 32.53% incline from the average session volume which is 0.83 million shares. NNBR had ended its last session trading at $3.71. NN Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NNBR 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $10.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NN Inc. generated 79.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2400.0%. NN Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. JP Morgan also rated BLMN as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that BLMN could surge by 27.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.54% to reach $15.01/share. It started the day trading at $11.45 and traded between $10.7666 and $10.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLMN’s 50-day SMA is 8.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.27. The stock has a high of $24.29 for the year while the low is $4.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.39%, as 6.31M NNBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.31% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.51, while the P/B ratio is 10.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BLMN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -334,094 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,024,377 shares of BLMN, with a total valuation of $144,893,743. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BLMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,408,281 worth of shares.

Similarly, JANA Partners LLC decreased its Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,985,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. which are valued at $96,224,540. In the same vein, Westwood Management Corp. (Texas) decreased its Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,129,418 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,071,973 shares and is now valued at $37,017,275. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.