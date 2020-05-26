Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS), Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.22.

The shares of the company added by 5.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.76 while ending the day at $5.05. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a -263.94% decline from the average session volume which is 0.15 million shares. GNSS had ended its last session trading at $4.79. Genasys Inc. currently has a market cap of $167.13 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 114.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.65, with a beta of 0.53. Genasys Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 GNSS 52-week low price stands at $2.01 while its 52-week high price is $4.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Genasys Inc. generated 16.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Genasys Inc. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.19% to reach $1.35/share. It started the day trading at $0.8576 and traded between $0.79 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASRT’s 50-day SMA is 0.7859 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0598. The stock has a high of $3.63 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.36%, as 2.04M GNSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.54% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more ASRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -273,995 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,255,532 shares of ASRT, with a total valuation of $5,473,591. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ASRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,219,783 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,224,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,713 shares of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $3,696,320. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.