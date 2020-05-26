Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that CCO is Neutral in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Barclays thinks that CCO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.95.

The shares of the company added by 11.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.9001 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a 45.43% incline from the average session volume which is 3.96 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $0.93. CCO 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $5.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 371.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.31%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on March 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $3.06 and traded between $2.81 and $2.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFMD’s 50-day SMA is 2.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.55. The stock has a high of $3.74 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.40%, as 2.44M CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Affimed N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AFMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -43,406 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,032,929 shares of AFMD, with a total valuation of $8,832,115. Stonepine Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more AFMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,570,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bain Capital Public Equity LP increased its Affimed N.V. shares by 123.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,283,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,263,814 shares of Affimed N.V. which are valued at $5,000,707. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Affimed N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 225,967 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,231,059 shares and is now valued at $4,886,019. Following these latest developments, around 7.50% of Affimed N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.