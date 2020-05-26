Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

The shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlueLinx Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Buy the BXC stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on September 08, 2009. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $5. Lehman Brothers was of a view that BXC is Overweight in its latest report on November 02, 2007. CIBC Wrld Mkts thinks that BXC is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.58.

The shares of the company added by 17.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.10 while ending the day at $5.96. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a -134.84% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. BXC had ended its last session trading at $5.06. BXC 52-week low price stands at $3.60 while its 52-week high price is $35.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BlueLinx Holdings Inc. generated 12.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -87.5%. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Needham also rated DDOG as Reiterated on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that DDOG could down by -54.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.51% to reach $47.18/share. It started the day trading at $74.00 and traded between $70.00 and $73.04 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $72.15 for the year while the low is $27.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.99%, as 3.94M BXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Datadog Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 90.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DDOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 825,829 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,570,179 shares of DDOG, with a total valuation of $1,063,486,476. Iconiq Capital LLC meanwhile bought more DDOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $652,472,244 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its Datadog Inc. shares by 113.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,479,221 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,442,267 shares of Datadog Inc. which are valued at $292,342,452. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Datadog Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,616,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,181,629 shares and is now valued at $188,675,100. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Datadog Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.