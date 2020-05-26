Mixed Analyst Attention: Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

The shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uxin Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2019, to Outperform the UXIN stock while also putting a $7.70 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Goldman was of a view that UXIN is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.31 while ending the day at $1.33. During the trading session, a total of 0.76 million shares were traded which represents a 31.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. UXIN had ended its last session trading at $1.39. Uxin Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 UXIN 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $3.80.

The Uxin Limited generated 88.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Uxin Limited has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $260. Raymond James also rated BDX as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $283 suggesting that BDX could surge by 10.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $238.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.13% to reach $267.00/share. It started the day trading at $244.66 and traded between $238.56 and $239.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BDX’s 50-day SMA is 245.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 254.09. The stock has a high of $286.72 for the year while the low is $197.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.15%, as 6.31M UXIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.19% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 77.08, while the P/B ratio is 3.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -338,383 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,743,106 shares of BDX, with a total valuation of $5,743,316,558. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more BDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,540,895,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Becton Dickinson and Company shares by 0.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,508,371 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -46,643 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company which are valued at $3,158,738,929. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Becton Dickinson and Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 39,890 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,490,473 shares and is now valued at $2,901,689,147. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Becton Dickinson and Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.