Mixed Analyst Attention: Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

The shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by New Street in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. New Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trip.com Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the TCOM stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that TCOM is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. HSBC Securities thinks that TCOM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $201.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.72% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.53 while ending the day at $23.80. During the trading session, a total of 6.55 million shares were traded which represents a 11.51% incline from the average session volume which is 7.4 million shares. TCOM had ended its last session trading at $24.98. Trip.com Group Limited currently has a market cap of $14.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TCOM 52-week low price stands at $20.10 while its 52-week high price is $40.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trip.com Group Limited generated 3.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. Trip.com Group Limited has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1001. Morgan Stanley also rated TSLA as Reiterated on May 04, 2020, with its price target of $680 suggesting that TSLA could down by -53.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $827.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.30% to reach $532.88/share. It started the day trading at $831.78 and traded between $812.00 and $816.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSLA’s 50-day SMA is 656.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 472.79. The stock has a high of $968.99 for the year while the low is $176.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.48%, as 17.19M TCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.66% of Tesla Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 131.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more TSLA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -1,750,563 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,076,416 shares of TSLA, with a total valuation of $9,442,308,142. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more TSLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,377,164,746 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Tesla Inc. shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,313,012 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,952 shares of Tesla Inc. which are valued at $6,499,777,823. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tesla Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 408,683 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,146,637 shares and is now valued at $4,024,052,538. Following these latest developments, around 20.51% of Tesla Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.