Mixed Analyst Attention: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

The shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NovoCure Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on April 09, 2020, to Underperform the NVCR stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. SunTrust was of a view that NVCR is Buy in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Wedbush thinks that NVCR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $78.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.20.

The shares of the company added by 4.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $63.63 while ending the day at $65.98. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a 33.05% incline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. NVCR had ended its last session trading at $63.19. NovoCure Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 NVCR 52-week low price stands at $48.81 while its 52-week high price is $98.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NovoCure Limited generated 182.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 125.0%. NovoCure Limited has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.91% to reach $34.80/share. It started the day trading at $28.59 and traded between $25.74 and $26.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BZUN’s 50-day SMA is 28.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.26. The stock has a high of $56.47 for the year while the low is $22.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.58%, as 13.70M NVCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.64% of Baozun Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.31, while the P/B ratio is 4.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more BZUN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 179,265 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,619,600 shares of BZUN, with a total valuation of $242,608,064. Templeton Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile bought more BZUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $223,534,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its Baozun Inc. shares by 34.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,797,991 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,731,377 shares of Baozun Inc. which are valued at $216,448,033. In the same vein, Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. increased its Baozun Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 81,617 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,296,037 shares and is now valued at $73,105,818. Following these latest developments, around 1.08% of Baozun Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.