Mixed Analyst Attention: Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

The shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fluidigm Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the FLDM stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $14. Piper Jaffray was of a view that FLDM is Overweight in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Mizuho thinks that FLDM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 317.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.27.

The shares of the company added by 4.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.57 while ending the day at $4.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -2.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. FLDM had ended its last session trading at $4.66. Fluidigm Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 FLDM 52-week low price stands at $1.17 while its 52-week high price is $14.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fluidigm Corporation generated 34.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Fluidigm Corporation has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.611 and traded between $0.55 and $0.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATHE’s 50-day SMA is 0.6156 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8571. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3745.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.58%, as 3,199 FLDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.02% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 355.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more ATHE shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 20,097 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 283,064 shares of ATHE, with a total valuation of $197,579.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares by 4,295.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,007 shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited which are valued at $2,148. Following these latest developments, around 18.70% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.