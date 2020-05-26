Mixed Analyst Attention: Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

The shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Etsy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Buy the ETSY stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on February 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 64. Jefferies was of a view that ETSY is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2020. SunTrust thinks that ETSY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.30.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $73.4025 while ending the day at $77.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a 41.24% incline from the average session volume which is 4.71 million shares. ETSY had ended its last session trading at $74.31. Etsy Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 131.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.36, with a beta of 1.64. Etsy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 ETSY 52-week low price stands at $29.95 while its 52-week high price is $88.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Etsy Inc. generated 442.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Etsy Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.02% to reach $73.88/share. It started the day trading at $61.88 and traded between $55.81 and $55.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YY’s 50-day SMA is 55.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.07. The stock has a high of $79.90 for the year while the low is $41.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.66%, as 3.36M ETSY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.16% of JOYY Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more YY shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 350,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,766,517 shares of YY, with a total valuation of $168,646,876. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more YY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,245,918 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its JOYY Inc. shares by 24.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,515,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -808,123 shares of JOYY Inc. which are valued at $153,334,578. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its JOYY Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 75,660 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,826,715 shares and is now valued at $111,356,546. Following these latest developments, around 1.43% of JOYY Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.