Mixed Analyst Attention: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $27 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMC Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to In-line the AMCX stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Underperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Imperial Capital was of a view that AMCX is Underperform in its latest report on November 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AMCX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.06 while ending the day at $29.16. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a 25.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. AMCX had ended its last session trading at $30.71. AMC Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 AMCX 52-week low price stands at $19.62 while its 52-week high price is $57.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AMC Networks Inc. generated 704.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -76.87%. AMC Networks Inc. has the potential to record 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is now rated as Hold. MoffettNathanson also rated DIS as Downgrade on May 04, 2020, with its price target of $112 suggesting that DIS could surge by 6.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $117.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.16% to reach $126.52/share. It started the day trading at $118.57 and traded between $116.83 and $118.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DIS’s 50-day SMA is 102.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 128.37. The stock has a high of $153.41 for the year while the low is $79.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.69%, as 23.81M AMCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of The Walt Disney Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.37, while the P/B ratio is 2.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DIS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,916,270 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 129,271,623 shares of DIS, with a total valuation of $13,980,726,027. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,621,023,244 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Walt Disney Company shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 74,952,278 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 565,404 shares of The Walt Disney Company which are valued at $8,106,088,866. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Walt Disney Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.