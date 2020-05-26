Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The shares of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genprex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1088.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.6701 while ending the day at $2.74. During the trading session, a total of 2.04 million shares were traded which represents a 42.64% incline from the average session volume which is 3.56 million shares. GNPX had ended its last session trading at $2.98. Genprex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 33.20 GNPX 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $7.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genprex Inc. generated 23.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -53.33%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $12.34 and traded between $9.8986 and $12.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAXR’s 50-day SMA is 10.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.55. The stock has a high of $21.45 for the year while the low is $5.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.52%, as 8.59M GNPX shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.43% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.