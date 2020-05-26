Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

The shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eBay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Neutral the EBAY stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on April 24, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $45. Wedbush was of a view that EBAY is Outperform in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that EBAY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.72.

The shares of the company added by 2.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.21 while ending the day at $43.45. During the trading session, a total of 9.84 million shares were traded which represents a 31.12% incline from the average session volume which is 14.29 million shares. EBAY had ended its last session trading at $42.47. eBay Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.06, with a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 EBAY 52-week low price stands at $26.02 while its 52-week high price is $43.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The eBay Inc. generated 880.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.4%. eBay Inc. has the potential to record 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.65% to reach $35.57/share. It started the day trading at $54.34 and traded between $49.02 and $54.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLO’s 50-day SMA is 27.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.18. The stock has a high of $51.03 for the year while the low is $17.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.68%, as 13.17M EBAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.41% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 116.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 96.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ALLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,429,893 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,972,571 shares of ALLO, with a total valuation of $259,307,302. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ALLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,327,320 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,989,661 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 122,351 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $115,301,203. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 148,839 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,647,818 shares and is now valued at $105,421,940. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.