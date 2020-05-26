Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The shares of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $27 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dropbox Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Sell the DBX stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DBX is Outperform in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Bernstein thinks that DBX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.605 while ending the day at $21.67. During the trading session, a total of 11.74 million shares were traded which represents a -97.72% decline from the average session volume which is 5.94 million shares. DBX had ended its last session trading at $22.13. Dropbox Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 DBX 52-week low price stands at $14.55 while its 52-week high price is $26.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dropbox Inc. generated 486.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 160.0%. Dropbox Inc. has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.26% to reach $21.69/share. It started the day trading at $13.75 and traded between $12.16 and $13.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRR’s 50-day SMA is 9.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.91. The stock has a high of $27.91 for the year while the low is $2.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.65%, as 3.71M DBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.42% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BAMCO, Inc. bought more RRR shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BAMCO, Inc. purchasing 1,251,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,900,706 shares of RRR, with a total valuation of $119,471,738. Diamond Hill Capital Management, … meanwhile sold more RRR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,426,465 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares by 0.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,086,866 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,668 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. which are valued at $66,712,051. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 355,815 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,502,895 shares and is now valued at $60,311,729. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.