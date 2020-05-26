Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)

The shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $64 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Societe Generale advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Hold the BMY stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $69. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. Argus was of a view that BMY is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that BMY is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $71.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $60.59 while ending the day at $60.79. During the trading session, a total of 9.15 million shares were traded which represents a 47.72% incline from the average session volume which is 17.51 million shares. BMY had ended its last session trading at $61.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company currently has a market cap of $138.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 75.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.20, with a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 BMY 52-week low price stands at $42.48 while its 52-week high price is $68.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company generated 15.82 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.4%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has the potential to record 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 16, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. It started the day trading at $0.89 and traded between $0.79 and $0.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XXII’s 50-day SMA is 0.7665 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2942. The stock has a high of $2.46 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.52%, as 12.42M BMY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.08% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more XXII shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 5,140,644 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,385,853 shares of XXII, with a total valuation of $12,582,702. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XXII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,089,384 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,854,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,741 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. which are valued at $5,503,152. In the same vein, Empery Asset Management LP increased its 22nd Century Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 798,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,801,118 shares and is now valued at $5,453,051. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.