Is There A Value in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) And Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

The shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $6 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Range Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that RRC is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that RRC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 273.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.92.

The shares of the company added by 4.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.59 while ending the day at $6.01. During the trading session, a total of 5.46 million shares were traded which represents a 61.81% incline from the average session volume which is 14.29 million shares. RRC had ended its last session trading at $5.77. Range Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RRC 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $8.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Range Resources Corporation generated 0.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Range Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Merriman Curhan Ford published a research note on March 04, 2008 where it informed investors and clients that Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.7431 and traded between $0.6711 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTHR’s 50-day SMA is 0.6890 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1742. The stock has a high of $2.48 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27587.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.46%, as 25,805 RRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of Charles & Colvard Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 184.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Signia Capital Management LLC sold more CTHR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -36.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Signia Capital Management LLC selling -897,546 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,593,413 shares of CTHR, with a total valuation of $1,147,257. Aristides Capital LLC meanwhile bought more CTHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,106,233 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Charles & Colvard Ltd. shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 780,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,550 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd. which are valued at $561,808. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Charles & Colvard Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,837 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 700,774 shares and is now valued at $504,557. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Charles & Colvard Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.