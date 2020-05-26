Is There A Value in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) And KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pitney Bowes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on June 01, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $12. Cross Research was of a view that PBI is Sell in its latest report on August 02, 2017. Loop Capital thinks that PBI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.27 while ending the day at $2.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 54.3% incline from the average session volume which is 3.24 million shares. PBI had ended its last session trading at $2.46. Pitney Bowes Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 89.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PBI 52-week low price stands at $1.67 while its 52-week high price is $5.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pitney Bowes Inc. generated 663.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -320.0%. Pitney Bowes Inc. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated KEY as Downgrade on April 17, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that KEY could surge by 17.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.28% to reach $12.95/share. It started the day trading at $10.87 and traded between $10.47 and $10.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEY’s 50-day SMA is 10.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.32. The stock has a high of $20.52 for the year while the low is $7.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.37%, as 17.75M PBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of KeyCorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KEY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,170,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 113,272,300 shares of KEY, with a total valuation of $1,319,622,295. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KEY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $718,533,998 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its KeyCorp shares by 3.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 48,019,270 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,533,987 shares of KeyCorp which are valued at $559,424,496. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its KeyCorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 654,130 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 39,734,190 shares and is now valued at $462,903,314. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of KeyCorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.