Is There A Value in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) And Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

The shares of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 23, 2016. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genworth Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on May 05, 2016, to Buy the GNW stock while also putting a $5.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2016. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $5.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on November 17, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. UBS was of a view that GNW is Sell in its latest report on November 04, 2015. UBS thinks that GNW is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 08, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.12 while ending the day at $3.17. During the trading session, a total of 4.63 million shares were traded which represents a 31.68% incline from the average session volume which is 6.77 million shares. GNW had ended its last session trading at $3.36. Genworth Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 1.32. GNW 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $4.93.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -380.0%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. It started the day trading at $19.36 and traded between $14.2285 and $14.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRA’s 50-day SMA is 8.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.69. The stock has a high of $24.75 for the year while the low is $4.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.07%, as 11.98M GNW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.83% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,308,900 shares of ATRA, with a total valuation of $68,880,781. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile bought more ATRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,882,037 worth of shares.

Similarly, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by 4.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,199,897 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 241,466 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $43,107,146. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,819 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,786,927 shares and is now valued at $31,393,625. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.