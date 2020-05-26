Is There A Value in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) And RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)

The shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EQT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2020, to Equal-Weight the EQT stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the Tudor Pickering set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on March 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Credit Suisse was of a view that EQT is Neutral in its latest report on March 19, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that EQT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 226.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.33.

The shares of the company added by 4.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.86 while ending the day at $13.74. During the trading session, a total of 6.79 million shares were traded which represents a 37.95% incline from the average session volume which is 10.94 million shares. EQT had ended its last session trading at $13.17. EQT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 EQT 52-week low price stands at $4.21 while its 52-week high price is $21.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EQT Corporation generated 18.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.71%. EQT Corporation has the potential to record -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Morgan Stanley also rated RES as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that RES could down by -42.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.51% to reach $2.21/share. It started the day trading at $3.52 and traded between $3.12 and $3.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RES’s 50-day SMA is 2.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.15. The stock has a high of $9.00 for the year while the low is $1.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.50%, as 11.89M EQT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.26% of RPC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -8,189 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,898,914 shares of RES, with a total valuation of $26,935,297. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,789,722 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its RPC Inc. shares by 35.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,149,411 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,294,038 shares of RPC Inc. which are valued at $14,149,492. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RPC Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 730,919 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,929,933 shares and is now valued at $13,401,072. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of RPC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.