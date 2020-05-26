Is There A Value in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) And JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)

The shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $29 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CIT Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that CIT is Buy in its latest report on October 17, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that CIT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.84 while ending the day at $16.03. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a 20.3% incline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. CIT had ended its last session trading at $16.81. CIT 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $53.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.32%. CIT Group Inc. has the potential to record -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Susquehanna also rated JBLU as Downgrade on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that JBLU could surge by 26.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.91% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.65 and traded between $9.07 and $9.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JBLU’s 50-day SMA is 8.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.90. The stock has a high of $21.65 for the year while the low is $6.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.75%, as 19.01M CIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.13% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more JBLU shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,420,579 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,852,339 shares of JBLU, with a total valuation of $290,761,782. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more JBLU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $222,815,143 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its JetBlue Airways Corporation shares by 7.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,756,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,719,050 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation which are valued at $202,165,632. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its JetBlue Airways Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,363,439 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,707,822 shares and is now valued at $182,214,186. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.