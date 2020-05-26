Is There A Value in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) And HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

The shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of China Life Insurance Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2019. Goldman was of a view that LFC is Neutral in its latest report on December 18, 2018. UBS thinks that LFC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.05 while ending the day at $9.07. During the trading session, a total of 0.75 million shares were traded which represents a -21.24% decline from the average session volume which is 0.62 million shares. LFC had ended its last session trading at $9.58. China Life Insurance Company Limited currently has a market cap of $93.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.11, with a beta of 1.28. LFC 52-week low price stands at $8.27 while its 52-week high price is $14.70.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.56%. China Life Insurance Company Limited has the potential to record 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.05% to reach $19.12/share. It started the day trading at $17.10 and traded between $16.715 and $17.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPQ’s 50-day SMA is 15.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.64. The stock has a high of $23.93 for the year while the low is $12.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.02%, as 18.85M LFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of HP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more HPQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 35,604,725 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 154,328,296 shares of HPQ, with a total valuation of $2,393,631,871. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HPQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,934,764,923 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its HP Inc. shares by 2.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 70,418,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,588,429 shares of HP Inc. which are valued at $1,092,191,819. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,226,386 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 64,258,658 shares and is now valued at $996,651,786. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of HP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.