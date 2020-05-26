Is There A Value in Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) And B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)

The shares of Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boxlight Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. That day the National Securities set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 218.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.90 while ending the day at $1.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -150.0% decline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. BOXL had ended its last session trading at $1.12. BOXL 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $3.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boxlight Corporation generated 0.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.25%. Boxlight Corporation has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.19% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.63 and traded between $5.35 and $5.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTG’s 50-day SMA is 4.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.90. The stock has a high of $5.74 for the year while the low is $2.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.35%, as 5.89M BOXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.57% of B2Gold Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.00, while the P/B ratio is 2.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.05% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.77% of B2Gold Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.