Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)?

The shares of Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 14, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $10 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spark Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 07, 2018, to Neutral the SPKE stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $17. Guggenheim was of a view that SPKE is Buy in its latest report on July 07, 2017. Janney thinks that SPKE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.97.

The shares of the company added by 16.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.14 while ending the day at $8.45. During the trading session, a total of 0.5 million shares were traded which represents a -251.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.14 million shares. SPKE had ended its last session trading at $7.24. Spark Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SPKE 52-week low price stands at $5.25 while its 52-week high price is $11.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Spark Energy Inc. generated 55.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.0%. Spark Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $1.69 and traded between $1.51 and $1.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGI’s 50-day SMA is 1.6135 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7859. The stock has a high of $8.15 for the year while the low is $1.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.25%, as 11.73M SPKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.79% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.