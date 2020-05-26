Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV), Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)?

The shares of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $17 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Revolve Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Hold the RVLV stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on February 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that RVLV is Market Perform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that RVLV is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.89.

The shares of the company added by 10.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.15 while ending the day at $14.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -0.17% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. RVLV had ended its last session trading at $13.20. Revolve Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 RVLV 52-week low price stands at $7.17 while its 52-week high price is $48.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Revolve Group Inc. generated 103.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Revolve Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $164. Piper Sandler also rated AYX as Upgrade on May 19, 2020, with its price target of $160 suggesting that AYX could down by -3.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $142.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.12% to reach $143.25/share. It started the day trading at $150.349 and traded between $143.8503 and $148.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AYX’s 50-day SMA is 110.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.12. The stock has a high of $160.11 for the year while the low is $75.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.51%, as 8.51M RVLV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.28% of Alteryx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AYX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -666,752 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,308,024 shares of AYX, with a total valuation of $600,762,156. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $482,994,631 worth of shares.

Similarly, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its Alteryx Inc. shares by 3.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,688,023 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 124,009 shares of Alteryx Inc. which are valued at $417,410,443. In the same vein, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its Alteryx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 265,792 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,410,947 shares and is now valued at $386,050,981. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Alteryx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.