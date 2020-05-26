Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 768.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.35.

The shares of the company added by 13.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.78 while ending the day at $5.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.74 million shares were traded which represents a 11.76% incline from the average session volume which is 0.84 million shares. RVP had ended its last session trading at $4.76. Retractable Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 RVP 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $6.09.

The Retractable Technologies Inc. generated 7.61 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $5.135 and traded between $4.88 and $5.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSEC’s 50-day SMA is 4.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.91. The stock has a high of $6.86 for the year while the low is $3.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.16%, as 22.31M RVP shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.12% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 25.49% of Prospect Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.