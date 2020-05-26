Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)?

The shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redwood Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $17.50. JMP Securities was of a view that RWT is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that RWT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 137.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.37.

The shares of the company added by 8.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.465 while ending the day at $5.09. During the trading session, a total of 5.69 million shares were traded which represents a -4.75% decline from the average session volume which is 5.43 million shares. RWT had ended its last session trading at $4.68. RWT 52-week low price stands at $2.14 while its 52-week high price is $18.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 160.94%. Redwood Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is now rated as Neutral. Morgan Stanley also rated VRAY as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that VRAY could surge by 36.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.23% to reach $2.83/share. It started the day trading at $1.93 and traded between $1.77 and $1.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRAY’s 50-day SMA is 2.1098 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0152. The stock has a high of $9.76 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.72%, as 17.77M RWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.19% of ViewRay Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.80% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more VRAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,177,916 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by 6.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,466,139 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 612,599 shares of ViewRay Inc. which are valued at $21,769,569. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,873,604 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,926,783 shares and is now valued at $18,567,709. Following these latest developments, around 19.70% of ViewRay Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.