Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR)?

The shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2015, to Buy the NEPT stock while also putting a $5 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.16.

The shares of the company added by 7.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.83 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 4.22 million shares were traded which represents a -199.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. NEPT had ended its last session trading at $2.85. NEPT 52-week low price stands at $0.96 while its 52-week high price is $6.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. generated 15.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Wells Fargo also rated XHR as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that XHR could surge by 37.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.02% to reach $12.67/share. It started the day trading at $8.43 and traded between $7.85 and $7.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XHR’s 50-day SMA is 8.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.37. The stock has a high of $22.39 for the year while the low is $6.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.95%, as 5.16M NEPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.59% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 441.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more XHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 607,683 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,798,190 shares of XHR, with a total valuation of $182,342,443. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $174,162,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 29.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,805,018 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,891,740 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $66,008,675. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 920,088 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,116,927 shares and is now valued at $59,334,192. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.