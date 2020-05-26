Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY)?

The shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $40 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Buy the RAMP stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 64. Susquehanna was of a view that RAMP is Positive in its latest report on June 26, 2019. First Analysis Sec thinks that RAMP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.25.

The shares of the company added by 24.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.00 while ending the day at $48.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a -237.87% decline from the average session volume which is 0.77 million shares. RAMP had ended its last session trading at $38.75. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 RAMP 52-week low price stands at $23.44 while its 52-week high price is $56.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LiveRamp Holdings Inc. generated 782.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -628.57%. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on November 10, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.66 and traded between $0.56 and $0.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYY’s 50-day SMA is 0.4335 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3956. The stock has a high of $0.76 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 76398.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -51.46%, as 37,084 RAMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.05% of WidePoint Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 154.68, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 484.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nokomis Capital LLC sold more WYY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -19.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nokomis Capital LLC selling -2,444,729 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,329,522 shares of WYY, with a total valuation of $4,544,990. Goldberg Capital Management meanwhile bought more WYY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,489,619 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its WidePoint Corporation shares by 7.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,838,256 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 125,084 shares of WidePoint Corporation which are valued at $808,833. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its WidePoint Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 43,385 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,547,173 shares and is now valued at $680,756. Following these latest developments, around 6.90% of WidePoint Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.