Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)?

The shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caladrius Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2018, to Buy the CLBS stock while also putting a $18.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2016. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 29, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.25. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CLBS is Neutral in its latest report on January 08, 2016. Maxim Group thinks that CLBS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.75.

The shares of the company added by 7.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.93 while ending the day at $2.08. During the trading session, a total of 0.68 million shares were traded which represents a -332.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.16 million shares. CLBS had ended its last session trading at $1.93. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 CLBS 52-week low price stands at $1.05 while its 52-week high price is $3.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Caladrius Biosciences Inc. generated 20.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.95%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. CapitalOne also rated APLE as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that APLE could surge by 17.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.69% to reach $11.08/share. It started the day trading at $9.58 and traded between $8.87 and $9.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APLE’s 50-day SMA is 8.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.79. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $4.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.16%, as 6.42M CLBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more APLE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -600,204 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,795,759 shares of APLE, with a total valuation of $298,102,947. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more APLE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,114,895 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,589,133 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,845 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. which are valued at $83,142,807. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,633,703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,863,435 shares and is now valued at $47,078,051. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.