Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX), PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.62.

The shares of the company added by 14.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.3626 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -2423.62% decline from the average session volume which is 0.06 million shares. HX had ended its last session trading at $0.37. Hexindai Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 HX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Hexindai Inc. generated 25.88 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Robert W. Baird also rated PD as Initiated on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that PD could down by -42.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.38% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $27.935 and traded between $26.44 and $27.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PD’s 50-day SMA is 20.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.61. The stock has a high of $59.82 for the year while the low is $12.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.68%, as 2.36M HX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.94% of PagerDuty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more PD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -326,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,971,458 shares of PD, with a total valuation of $147,167,478. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more PD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,174,696 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… decreased its PagerDuty Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,089,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of PagerDuty Inc. which are valued at $65,213,054. In the same vein, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its PagerDuty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,607,525 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,607,525 shares and is now valued at $55,044,853. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of PagerDuty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.