Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)?

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler was of a view that GPOR is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that GPOR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 337.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.38.

The shares of the company added by 6.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.36 while ending the day at $1.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.36 million shares were traded which represents a 51.54% incline from the average session volume which is 6.93 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $1.44. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 1.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -110.0%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is now rated as In-line. It started the day trading at $7.39 and traded between $6.91 and $6.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAC’s 50-day SMA is 6.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.69. The stock has a high of $39.16 for the year while the low is $4.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.51%, as 38.33M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.97% of The Macerich Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,286,237 shares of MAC, with a total valuation of $173,948,190. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,232,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Macerich Company shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,466,479 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 168,073 shares of The Macerich Company which are valued at $85,654,598. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its The Macerich Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,860,301 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,884,261 shares and is now valued at $81,305,430. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of The Macerich Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.