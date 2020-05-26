Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 382.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.95.

The shares of the company added by 8.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a 28.78% incline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. CREX had ended its last session trading at $2.32. Creative Realities Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CREX 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $5.98.

The Creative Realities Inc. generated 2.14 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Citigroup also rated VNO as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that VNO could surge by 33.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.48% to reach $51.08/share. It started the day trading at $36.27 and traded between $33.97 and $34.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNO’s 50-day SMA is 37.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.84. The stock has a high of $68.68 for the year while the low is $27.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.24%, as 9.23M CREX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.26% of Vornado Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.23, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VNO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -531,885 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,099,509 shares of VNO, with a total valuation of $1,187,500,484. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more VNO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $790,035,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Vornado Realty Trust shares by 3.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,513,057 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 352,462 shares of Vornado Realty Trust which are valued at $504,502,158. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vornado Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,960 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,984,909 shares and is now valued at $481,358,712. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Vornado Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.