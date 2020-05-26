Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)?

The shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $45 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that BHVN is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Goldman thinks that BHVN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $67.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.96.

The shares of the company added by 11.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $52.62 while ending the day at $58.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -70.54% decline from the average session volume which is 0.94 million shares. BHVN had ended its last session trading at $52.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 BHVN 52-week low price stands at $26.56 while its 52-week high price is $67.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. generated 428.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.85 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.67%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has the potential to record -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.22% to reach $44.75/share. It started the day trading at $41.90 and traded between $39.85 and $41.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADPT’s 50-day SMA is 29.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.64. The stock has a high of $55.12 for the year while the low is $15.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.21%, as 3.21M BHVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.69% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Viking Global Investors LP sold more ADPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Viking Global Investors LP selling -4,912,899 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,493,708 shares of ADPT, with a total valuation of $1,072,133,593. Matrix Capital Management Co. LP meanwhile sold more ADPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $483,834,031 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares by 182.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,440,767 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,867,162 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which are valued at $142,148,952. In the same vein, Senator Investment Group LP increased its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,725,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,388,085 shares and is now valued at $108,452,601. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.